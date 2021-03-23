Missouri task force to help support small businesses impacted by COVID

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed off on an executive order establishing the Show Me Strong Recovery Task Force today. The task force will study and develop recommendations on ways to support small businesses.
Gov. Parson says Missouri the state’s economy continues to come back strong after being impacted by COVID-19.
“We have made great progress in a short amount of time, and we must remain vigilant in our efforts and ensure our small businesses have the support they need to recover and succeed,” said Gov. Parson in a press release.
The task force will also consider ways to better engage minority-owned businesses through existing economic development tools.
The group will submit a report and its recommendations to the governor by December 31, 2021.