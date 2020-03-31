Missouri temporarily closing Castlewood State Park and 4 others to address overcrowding

JEFFERSON CITY – The closures will go into effect at 5 p.m. on April 2. The state says it is out of an abundance of caution and is in response to recent events. A statement from the Department of Natural Resources says the temporary closures are scheduled to continue until April 30.

The modifications are at Castlewood State Park, Elephant Rocks State Park, Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and Park, Weston Bend State Park and the off-road vehicle riding area at St. Joe State Park.

“We understand the importance of physical activity and getting outside during this unprecedented time,” said Mike Sutherland, director of DNR’s Division of State Parks. “However, we have to make changes to operations at some facilities, due to overcrowding, to ensure public safety.”

State officials are stressing that people must follow the guidance provided by the CDC and Governor Parson to follow social distancing guidelines and keep 6 feet away from people.

You can look up the status of other Missouri state parks by heading to https://mostateparks.com/