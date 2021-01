ST. LOUIS– Missouri is increasing the number of mass vaccination sites the National Guard will be operating. There will now be three sites in each of the nine Missouri State Highway Patrol regions. That brings the total to 27 sites.

Captiol Bureau reporter Emily Manley will be at a National Guard press conference this afternoon and will bring you the latest on FOX2 News at 5.

#UPDATE | @GovParsonMO’s office just told me there will be 27 mass vaccination sites across the state. There will be 3 in each of the 9 @MSHPTrooperGHQ regions. They plan to release the locations of the sites next week. #moleg #mogov — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) January 22, 2021