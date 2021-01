MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- We could learn later this week about the next phase of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution. Gov. Mike Parson tweeted this morning that this week the state will release more information about Phase 1B groups later this week.

He also said that as of this morning, the state has administered more than 175,200 COVID vaccine doses.

Vaccinating our frontline healthcare workers and long term care facility staff & residents as part of “Phase 1A” is our current focus.



This week we will release more information about “Phase 1B” groups. Visit https://t.co/1BX3ftoLOO for updates. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) January 13, 2021