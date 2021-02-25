Missouri to start vaccinating teachers, grocery store workers on March 15

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri will start administering vaccines to Phase 1B, Tier 3 starting March 15.
The new tier will include K-12 teachers, child care providers, grocery store workers, and other critical infrastructure employees.
Gov. Parson said this new tier will make 550,000 additional Missourians eligible to be vaccinated. He says with all the phases that are in effect there are about 3.5 million people eligible to get the vaccine.
Gov. Parson said many of those people eligible have already received the vaccine and there are about 40% that are choosing not to get vaccinated.
Officials say adding more eligible people will allow the state to continue to make progress as the supply of vaccines increase.
Gov. Parson said Missouri received 120,000 initial doses this week and plans on receiving 128,500 next week. That is an increase from approximately 76,000 a week earlier this month.