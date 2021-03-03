Missouri toddler goes viral while practicing patience

ST. ALBANS, Mo. – A Missouri toddler has gone viral for using patience to accomplish a puzzle; his perseverance took the hearts of the social media world. The “A Practice in Patience” video shows an almost 2-year-old work through his frustrations. The toddler was given the task of placing knobs in the correct order through Montessori sensorial work.
The toddler attends The Fulton School, a Montessori school, toddler through 12th-grade school just 10 minutes from Wildwood, Missouri. At one point, it seemed the wooden knobs were just not fitting in the holes the toddler wanted them to fit in. After moving pieces around, the child was victorious and accomplished his goal.
The video was first posted in November, but views rapidly increased in February. Now, the video has over 36 million views worldwide.