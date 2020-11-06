Missouri tops 200,000 COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 3,931 new cases Friday, pushing the state’s total to 200,507 COVID-19 cases. There are also 25 new deaths being reported.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 18,364 new COVID cases in the past 7 days. There have also been 85 new deaths.

The state is also reporting a 7-day positivity rate of 31.7%. That number is calculated using the number of individuals, not tests since many people take multiple tests. The CDC’s number is 16% and is calculated by using the number of COVID positive tests.

There are also several school districts in the St. Louis area changing plans due to COVID cases. You can take a look at cases in your district below.