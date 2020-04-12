Missouri troopers name 3 killed in I-70 wreck after police chase

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the three men who died after a car crashed during a police chase in eastern Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sunday reported that officials said 19-year-old driver Keshaun Wade died at the scene of the Monday crash in Wentzville.

The crash also killed 21-year-old Antione Wade and 22-year-old Rashad Hill. Both were passengers. Authorities say Wade was allegedly driving erratically at speeds up to 130 mph.

The driver eventually lost control and crashed into a guard rail before ending up in the westbound lanes of I-70, where the car caught fire.