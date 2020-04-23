Missouri turkey hunter kills bobcat that attacked his head

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri hunter is recovering from a wound to the back of his head after being attacked by a bobcat. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the hunter, from Clever, Missouri, was turkey hunting on Monday, the first day of the turkey season.
According to a Missouri Department of Conservation report obtained by the newspaper, the hunter was using a turkey call to lure birds in. Instead, the noise got the attention of a large male bobcat, which pounced on the hunter, forcing him to kill the bobcat.