Missouri U.S. Rep. Wagner visiting Polish border with Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The U.N. has estimated the conflict could produce as many as 4 million refugees. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

ST. LOUIS–U.S. Representative Ann Wagner (R-Ballwin) is part of a bipartisan delegation visiting Poland’s border with Ukraine this weekend to learn more about the impact the flood of refugees from Ukraine is having after more than a week of Russian military attacks in the country.

The head of Ukraine’s security council Friday called on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to allow children, women, and the elderly to escape the fighting. Russian troops have encircled and blockaded several large cities in the south of the country, including Mariupol, trying to cut Ukraine off from the Black and Azov seas.

Ukrainian officials have asked for help from the Red Cross in organizing corridors, describing the situation in the blockaded cities as “close to a catastrophe.”

Wagner, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, met earlier this week with a member of Ukraine’s parliament, hoping to push for more comprehensive sanctions against Russia and Russian oligarchs. The delegation will meet with U.S. diplomats in the region, along with U.S. military personnel stationed in Poland.

Congress is considering a request for $10 billion in emergency funding, with money going toward humanitarian aid and security needs in the war-torn country. Approval could come as soon as next week.