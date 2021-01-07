Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley presses ahead on Electoral College objection, condemns Capitol violence

ST. LOUIS, Mo– The United States Senate returned to session Wednesday night, hours after violent protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, disrupting lawmakers who were in Washington, D.C. to certify the results of the Electoral College.

While some of the Senators who had previously announced their plans to object to the certification said on the floor that they would not move forward with those objections, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley condemned the violence earlier in the day but remained firm in his opposition to certification.

“Violence is not how you achieve change. Violence is not how you achieve something better,” Hawley said.

Sen. Josh Hawley: "We do need an investigation into irregularities, fraud. We do need a way forward together. We need election security reforms." pic.twitter.com/oCazO1dLMf — The Hill (@thehill) January 7, 2021

Of his concerns over election integrity, Senator Hawley said “This is the place where those objections are to be heard and dealt with, debated and finally resolved.”

Hawley’s objections are over the state of Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in ballot provision, which he says goes against that state’s constitution. The State Supreme Court in Pennsylvania and the United States Supreme Court have both rejected lawsuits seeking to strike the statute down.