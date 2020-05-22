Missouri unemployment rate rises to 9.7% as state loses another 305,100 jobs

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s unemployment rate rises as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Missouri businesses and households.
The state Department of Economic Development announced Friday the unemployment rate increased to 9.7 percent over the month of April.
Missouri’s unemployment was 3.9 percent in March.
The estimated number of unemployed Missourians was 292,690 in April 2020, up by 171,103 from March’s 109,616. April unemployment data reflects employment decreased by 305,100 jobs over the month, the largest one-month decrease since the current data series began in 1990.
Although the unemployment rate is up, Missouri’s unemployment rate was below the national rate, which was 14.7 percent in April 2020.
The agency expects the rapidly changing economic situation will likely continue to evolve. For more information click here