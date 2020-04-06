Missouri updates COVID-19 numbers; 14.9% jump in cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri released new information Monday regarding the number of patients and deaths tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state’s overall caseload jumped to 2,722 patients, an increase of nearly 15 percent. That number was at 2,367 on Sunday afternoon.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 has gone up from 34 to 39 in the last 24 hours.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will hold a briefing at the state capitol at 3 p.m. to update the public with additional information.

The state’s first case of COVID-19 was reported March 7 in St. Louis County.

