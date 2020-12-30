Missouri US Sen. Hawley to object to Electoral College vote certification

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Republican Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley has announced that he will object during the Electoral College certification process on January 6, 2021. He is the first GOP senator to back the effort by House conservatives. The electoral college vote will be formally counted by congress next week.

Despite several legal setbacks, President Trump continues to contest the outcome and still hasn’t conceded to President-elect Biden. Members of the electoral college took the next step in finalizing the 2020 presidential election earlier in December.

A group of House conservatives have pledged to make a long-shot bid to overturn the results of the presidential election next Wednesday. They plan on objecting to the Electoral College results.

Lawmakers will need to debate whether or not to uphold the objection. The objection is not expected to win majority support in either chamber.

Sen. Hawley issued this statement about the decision to object:

“Following both the 2004 and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected during the certification of electoral votes in order to raise concerns about election integrity. They were praised by Democratic leadership and the media when they did. And they were entitled to do so. But now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same.” “I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws. And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega-corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act.” “For these reasons, I will follow the same practice Democrat members of Congress have in years past and object during the certification process on January 6 to raise these critical issues.” US Sen. Josh Hawley

The Electoral College is a big reason why Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016. Four candidates in history have won the popular vote only to be denied the presidency by the Electoral College.

The Electoral College has 538 members, with the number allocated to each state based on how many representatives it has in the House plus its two senators. (The District of Columbia gets three, despite the fact that the home to Congress has no vote in Congress.). To be elected president, the winner must get at least half plus one — or 270 electoral votes.

This hybrid system means that more weight is given to a single vote in a small state than the vote of someone in a large state, leading to outcomes at times that have been at odds with the popular vote.

In fact, part of a presidential candidate’s campaign strategy is drawing a map of states the candidate can and must win to gather 270 electoral votes.