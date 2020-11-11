Missouri US Senator Hawley shares pictures of new baby

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Senator Josh Hawley announces that his family just got a little bigger. He and his wife just had their first daughter. They shared the news on Monday. Hawley started sharing pictures of the newborn today.

“Tonight Erin and I were blessed by the arrival of our daughter – Abigail – our third child and first girl! Momma and baby are both doing great,” Hawley wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

“Bringing my girls home, baby and Momma,” Hawley writes today with this picture of Abigail.

Republican Hawley, 40, was elected to the senate in 2018, replacing Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill. He is currently the youngest senator in the United States and previously served as Missouri’s Attorney General.

Hawley was born in Arkansas but graduated high school in the Kansas City area. He attended Yale and Stanford Law School. He married to an associate professor of law at the University of Missouri, Erin Hawley.