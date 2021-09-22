Missouri vaccine lottery: Round 3 winners announced

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri announced the third group of winners Wednesday in the state’s vaccine incentive lottery.

Governor Mike Parson announced the COVID-19 vaccination incentive program on July 21, with five drawings generating a total of 900 winners. The state said 800 winners will be adults and will receive a cash prize of $10,000. There will also be 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, who will win a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program.

At the time of the Sept. 10 drawing, more than 607,000 Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program (MO VIP) entries were received.

Approximately 550,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered since the launch of the program, health officials said Wednesday. More than 62.4% of all eligible Missourians—ages 12 and up—have initiated the vaccination process.

The fourth drawing is Wednesday, Sept. 22. Winners will be announced after their vaccination statuses have been verified.

You only need to enter one time to be eligible for the remaining drawings.

If you can’t enter the sweepstakes online, assistance is available by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Official rules and frequently asked questions can be found online at MOStopsCovid.com/win.

You can view the cash prize and scholarship winners below.

3Evan BoxleitnerSaint LouisSt. Louis City
3Roxanne BryantSaint LouisSt. Louis Co.
3Chantaine CoffmanFlorissantSt. Louis Co.
3Tabatha FloydFlorissantSt. Louis Co.
3Salena HodgesSaint LouisSt. Louis Co.
3Brandon JonesSaint LouisSt. Louis Co.
3Dawn KellySaint LouisSt. Louis City
3Nicholas MaciociaFergusonSt. Louis Co.
3Elaine MackeyFlorissantSt. Louis Co.
3Umaima MalikHazelwoodSt. Louis Co.
3Nicollette MayoSt LouisSt. Louis City
3Alyssa ReedOlivetteSt. Louis Co.
3Nathan RinehartFlorissantSt. Louis Co.
3Brenda RutlinJenningsSt. Louis Co.
3Santon SmithSaint LouisSt. Louis City
3Courtney SmithHazelwoodSt. Louis Co.
3Tom SprengnetherSaint LouisSt. Louis City
3Jane ViscardiSaint LouisSt. Louis City
District 1
3Stacey ArnoldSaint LouisSt. Louis Co.
3Patricia BeasleySaint CharlesSt. Charles
3Kelly BlytheSaint LouisSt. Louis Co.
3Gregory CliffeManchesterSt. Louis Co.
3Jennifer EmersonWildwoodSt. Louis Co.
3Sarah FehringerSaint LouisSt. Louis Co.
3Robert FinglandWildwoodSt. Louis Co.
3Jennifer Forrest-JamesBallwinSt. Louis Co.
3Andrew GebhardtSaint LouisSt. Louis Co.
3John JohnstoneArnoldJefferson
3Michael MarksburyBridgetonSt. Louis Co.
3Timothy McfarlandMaryland HtsSt. Louis Co.
3James ReischDardenne PrSt. Charles
3Barbara RieplWeldon SpringSt. Charles
3Sarah RuhlWildwoodSt. Louis Co.
3Willem SchilpzandSaint LouisSt. Louis Co.
3Claire SimonO FallonSt. Charles
3Joshua SlatterySaint LouisSt. Louis Co.
3Alexandria StewartSaint LouisSt. Louis Co.
3Danielle WestSaint LouisSt. Louis Co.
District 2
3Megan AlvisSaint CharlesSt. Charles
3Jamie AntalickWentzvilleSt. Charles
3Sharon FinkSaint PetersSt. Charles
3Michael HoelscherWashingtonFranklin
3Chara LisenbeeCamdentonCamden
3Rene MartinezO FallonSt. Charles
3Deborah McveyJefferson CtyCole
3Patrice MeczkowskiWentzvilleSt. Charles
3James MillerJefferson CtyCole
3Sherri MorelandFestusJefferson
3Doug PetersNew BloomfieldCallaway
3Misty RippleO FallonSt. Charles
3Samantha RussellJefferson CtyCole
3Amanda WaltersGrubvilleFranklin
3Megan WatsonO FallonSt. Charles
3Roger WeberFreeburgOsage
3Sheila WellsHawk PointLincoln
3Bill WilsonJefferson CtyCole
3Gary WoodEldonMiller
District 3
3Lorna AtkinsPleasant HillCass
3James BakerBuffaloDallas
3Kimberly BarbourJamestownMoniteau
3Christine BarrettColumbiaBoone
3Emily CookeColumbiaBoone
3Vickie CunninghamPhillipsburgLaclede
3Katherine DohackWaynesvillePulaski
3Harley FunkHuntsvilleRandolph
3Shyrell GibbsClintonHenry
3Kimberleigh JenningsLebanonLaclede
3Chelsea JohnsonMoberlyRandolph
3Laura LindquistWarrensburgJohnson
3Jaime MillerHoldenJohnson
3Kacy MoenckMoberlyRandolph
3Abigail OettingMexicoAudrain
3Alexandria OsmanovicWaynesvillePulaski
3Rita PowersMexicoAudrain
3Debbie ShellyDixonPulaski
3Justin SkidmoreNianguaWebster
District 4
3Tiffani HardingKansas CityJackson
3Brenda HendersonKansas CityClay
3Sharon HockingOdessaLafayette
3James JacksonKansas CityJackson
3Michael KaiserKansas CityJackson
3Lloyd Kerr, JrKansas CityJackson
3Cecelia KlemKansas CityJackson
3Darwin LangumLees SummitJackson
3Amy LickteigLees SummitJackson
3Johanna MansiLees SummitJackson
3Shmuel NachumKansas CityJackson
3Tri NguyenKansas CityJackson
3Sharon OldhamLone JackJackson
3Mary StanleyGladstoneClay
3Mary SumrallKansas CityClay
3Kelly WaskoRaytownJackson
3Brandon YorkIndependenceJackson
District 5
3Angela AlthideLa PlataAdair
3Tayler Borchers ParryLees SummitJackson
3Matthew DavidsonPlatte CityPlatte
3Nicole EgglestonCosbyAndrew
3Debra ElderCameronClinton
3Leila HodgeWestboroAtchison
3Mark KrauseKansas CityClay
3Cari LemonPoloCaldwell
3Ryanne MansellLees SummitJackson
3Susan MikulsKansas CityPlatte
3Jessica MitchellPlatte CityPlatte
3Brooke MyersKansas CityClay
3Kim RoskeSmithvilleClay
3Sharon RouxKansas CityClay
3Charity SturgeonHannibalMarion
3Cassondra SwobodaKansas CityClay
3Lori SwoffordLibertyClay
3Melisssa ThompsonSaint JosephBuchanan
3Sabrina TotoKansas CityPlatte
3Karla WardHannibalMarion
District 6
3Robert AcunaSpringfieldGreene
3Sonya AllisonJoplinJasper
3Carmen BeardenCarthageJasper
3Toney BurtonSpringfieldGreene
3Heather ColeJoplinJasper
3Maureen ComottoCarthageJasper
3Tandi GoutneyCassvilleBarry
3Janice HarrisBolivarPolk
3April M FarwellSpringfieldGreene
3Laura Merri ManJoplinNewton
3Emily MurphyJoplinNewton
3Patrick NixBransonTaney
3Francine RobertsonForsythTaney
3Skylar SalkilSpringfieldGreene
3Emma SandersSpringfieldGreene
3Bryan SayreOzarkChristian
3Melinda ShouseSpringfieldGreene
3David WalstonMarionvilleLawrence
District 7
3Kimberly BolinDexterStoddard
3Cheryl BriggemanRollaPhelps
3Carlos EmersonPoplar BluffButler
3Denise GallonWillow SpgsDouglas
3Carrie-Emily GriffardSte GenevieveSte. Genevieve
3Patricia LarueVan BurenCarter
3Leslie LottPortagevilleNew Madrid
3Zachary MesterPotosiWashington
3Alisha ObermannScott CityScott
3Albert PaintonPaintonStoddard
3Vonda PippinDe SotoJefferson
3Amber PruntyDexterStoddard
3Sheila RisnerThayerOregon
3Jeffrey RominesBonne TerreSt. Francois
3Stacey StarnesOranScott
3Torey TiceKennettDunklin
3Ty TuckerSikestonScott
3Hank WarrenJacksonCape Girardeau
District 8

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

3An CaoSaint LouisSt. Louis City
3Teagan CreceliusOakvilleSt. Louis Co.
3Sema’j MitchellSaint LouisSt. Louis City
3Kara PierceWebster GrvsSt. Louis Co.
3Deambrya WestFlorissantSt. Louis Co.
3Katelyn BuchholzSappingtonSt. Louis Co.
3Sarah MasonEurekaSt. Louis Co.
3Jenna RickelmanChesterfieldSt. Louis Co.
3Ryan WhippleManchesterSt. Louis Co.
3Caden WebertSaint CharlesSt. Charles
3Paige DaviesBeltonCass
3Randelle HawkinsConwayLaclede
3Kailey OdgersDixonPulaski
3Jayden ShoafHarrisonvilleCass
3Amanda WillisKansas CityJackson
3Caleb WheelerHannibalRalls
3Finley HawkinsSpringfieldGreene
3Abigail HillSpringfieldGreene
3Kylie KirkHollisterTaney
3Brooklyn PippinFair GroveGreene
Scholarship Winners

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News