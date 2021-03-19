Missouri veterans can call VA to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

ST. LOUIS – The VA St. Louis Health Care System has now opened up COVID vaccination appointments for enrolled Veterans of all ages.

According to VA officials, nearly 26,000 Missouri and Illinois veterans within the VA system have been vaccinated so far.

The vaccine is free of charge and vaccines all veterans must be enrolled in VA healthcare to receive the vaccine. Pfizer or Moderna will be offered depending on availability.

Veterans can now call 314-289-7039 to make their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Office Hours:

Mon, Wed, and Fri: 8:00am-4:30pm

Tues and Thurs: 8:00am-6:30pm.

Sat and Sun: 800am-3:30pm.

If you’re not enrolled, you can apply here or call Health Eligibility Center at 877-222-8387 (press 1)

Appointments can also be requested online by emailing STLCOVIDVetVaccine@va.gov with your name and phone number.