Missouri Voter Protection Coalition has over 1,000 volunteers assisting with voter questions on Election Day

ST. LOUIS – As voters go to the polls on Tuesday, they will have an additional resource to answer questions before casting their ballots.

The Missouri Voter Protection Coalition will be out statewide at polling places. They are a non-partisan election protection effort. Their mission is to help voters with questions, concerns or problems.

“We are going to have more than 1,400 volunteers, attorneys who are answering calls into the 866-our-vote hotline. We have monitors at polling places across the state of Missouri,” Denise Lieberman, the head of the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition said.

They also have monitors online to answer questions. Lieberman said they are private and while not affiliated with the election authority, they do work closely in collaboration with them.

“Voters have a lot of questions. Voters are concerned, there are new laws on the books, some people are voting in new ways for the very first time, people are concerned about voting safely amid the covid pandemic. They may have questions about their right to vote,” Lieberman said.

Liberman also says that voters representing all parties have concerns at times with possible intimidation at polling places. If that were to occur the voter protection coalition will be on hand to help.

“Our poll monitors will be distributing poll cards with what every voter should know in Missouri on Election Day that covers many of the questions that voters are likely to have,” Lieberman said.

Around 300 attorneys are also standing by to help with phone calls.

“You will see Election Protection poll monitors at polling places across the state of Missouri including right here in the metro area. Some will be wearing Election Protection signs, others will be wearing masks that identify them,” she said.

Lieberman says if you have a question just go up to one of their workers and they will gladly help you.