Missouri will get all of its money back for recalled protective masks

ST. LOUIS – The head of Missouri’s Department of Public Safety announced the deal Monday (April 20th) involving the purchase of millions of dollars of masks that are being returned to China. DPS Director Sandy Karsten said the remaining $8.25 million will now be refunded. Friday, she said it appeared only two of the three vendors who supplied the recalled masks were offering refunds. Today she said they’re getting cooperation from all three vendors.

“This resolution comes after a series of communication between SEMA acting director Jim Remolard, myself and the vendors. during those talks it became clear the vendor was not opposed to and never was opposed to refunding the state the deposit paid for the order,” said Sandy Karsten.

Karsten added that the masks filtered adequately but failed proper fit tests. She said the vendors promise to continue working with the state to get appropriate protective wear.