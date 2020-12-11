Missouri will start COVID-19 vaccines next Thursday pending FDA approval

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Missouri will be getting its first shipment of COVID vaccines next Thursday according to Missouri Health and Senior Services director Dr. Randall Williams. He says that is as long as the FDA approves the Pfizer vaccine this weekend.

Missouri is expecting 51,000 vaccines in the first shipment.

Dr. Williams also said Missouri will have enough doses to vaccinate 2 million people by February.

