Missouri winter storm delays trash, recycling pickup

Trash and recycling cans awaiting collection in Ellisville, MO, as winter weather is expected to dump up to a foot or more of snow in the St. Louis area on February 2, 2022.

ST. LOUIS–With our region in the middle of a major winter weather event that could dump more than a foot of precipitation by Friday, expect to see delays in the collection of trash and recycling.

According to the city of Chesterfield, Republic Services first delayed, then canceled its routes for Wednesday, with a decision still to come on service for Thursday. The company was telling residential customers in neighboring Ellisville that there would be no collection Wednesday, with the next scheduled pickup coming Wednesday, February 9.

FOX2 has contacted major service providers, including Republic Services and Waste Management to get updated information for more of the viewing area.

Even though there may be a brief lull in the snow late Wednesday, the snow chances will stay with us into and through Thursday.

With this kind of long-lasting event, snow totals will be extreme, possibly in the 9-12 inch range, for metro St. Louis and more than that north of the city. This is a dangerous storm for many reasons, so it’s best to be prepared for being snowed in for a day or more.