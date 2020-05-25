Missouri woman killed in head-on crash

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Highway Patrol says a De Soto woman has died in a head-on crash. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 75-year-old Barbara Shaffer died after a crash Saturday. The newspaper reports Shaffer was driving an SUV northbound on Missouri Highway 47 in an area that’s about 60 miles southwest of St. Louis. A 24-year-old man driving southbound lost control of his vehicle and hit Shaffer. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The man’s SUV also ran off the road, flipped and hit a fence. He was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.