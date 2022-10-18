FLORISSANT, Mo. – Parents want answers after radioactive contamination was found at an elementary school in north St. Louis County.

Jana Elementary School has over 400 students, covering pre-K through fifth grade. Parents heard a news report about radioactive contamination at the school stemming from atomic bomb manufacturing between 1942 and 1957.

The report left many parents seeking answers about the radioactive waste before Tuesday night’s school board meeting for the Hazelwood School District.

“If the doctor says that these problems he’s having are related to anything here, yeah, we’re moving him to another school,” said Joann Brown, grandmother of a student from Jana Elementary School.

Brown said her grandson went to urgent care after showing symptoms of nausea and diarrhea for two weeks. A doctor wants to run more tests on the boy.

A recent report indicated elevated levels of contamination in classrooms, fields, HVAC systems, and playgrounds. The report comes from a lawsuit against Mallinckrodt. The St. Louis company was involved in the refinement of uranium used in the Manhattan Project during World War II. Barrels of byproducts were stored near Coldwater Creek, shipped to Colorado, and also ended up in the Westlake Landfill in Bridgeton.

Brown insisted on having the children relocate until everything was resolved.

“They should be safe. These are people and lives here. They should be safe in this environment,” she said. “I think all officials should get onboard and figure out the situation but relocate the kids.”

“They probably should have shut the school down until they figured out what was going on,” said Contrell Snider, grandfather of a student from Jana Elementary School. “I know my granddaughter won’t be coming back until they figure out what’s going on if she comes back here.”

The school board meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.