The skyline of St. Louis, Missouri along the banks of the Mississippi River.

ST. LOUIS – A proposed $1.2 billion project aims to develop potentially 80 acres of land along the riverfront south of the Gateway Arch.

On Thursday, the St. Louis Port Authority will consider the proposal from the Good Developments Group, which would transform the area south of I-64 and west of the Mississippi River into a mix of residential, retail, entertainment, office, and industrial space.

If approved, the Gateway South Project would be developed over the next several years. Potential funding for the project would come from public dollars and other incentives, including federal port infrastructure grants, New Market Tax Credits, Community Improvement District, and other tax abatement programs.