ST. LOUIS – Nestled in the heart of Downtown St. Louis, the historic Cosmopolitan building is up for sale.

Built in 1896 according to public records, The Cosmopolitan is the former home of National Cash Register and furniture designer Clark Peeper Company. Realtor firm Circa Properties is showcasing the property, located at 1112 Olive Street, which comes with a $1.4 million price tag.

The eye-catching first floor is a wide open gothic lodge—like something out of a Cormac McCarthy novel—featuring ceiling murals, vintage lanterns, house-made tile and glasswork, as well as a rescued fireplace and ornate built-ins.

Residents or clients can ascend an industrial staircase or ride an old-school elevator to all five floors. The second floor is a mezzanine office and meeting space overlooking the first floor. The third floor is an artist’s loft with an art deco vibe and plenty of storage space.

Current zoning laws allow any of the floors to be used for commercial or residential purposes. The current owner had plans to convert the fourth-floor into a viking-esque mead hall. At present, The Cosmopolitan offers 2,250 square feet of living space across the five floors.

The fifth floor penthouse features Travertine tile flooring, stained glass, a home movie theater, and stone columns leading to wood ceiling buttresses.

The Cosmopolitan building in Downtown St. Louis is up for sale. (Courtesy: Circa Properties)

