OAKLAND, Mo. – We may be experiencing an unforgiving St. Louis summer, but for the right price, you can imagine yourself sitting under the Tuscan sun on the patio of an Italian-style villa in Oakland, Missouri.

7 Schultz Road is nestled on two acres just south of Interstate 44 in the St. Louis County suburbs. The seller, a horticulturist, has tended a delightful and well-manicured landscape to transport you halfway around the globe. Buona giornata, indeed!

This $1.65 million gem of a home has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms over 5,907-square feet of living space. This 97-year-old villa also has updated electric and plumbing, as well as a new terracotta clay roof!

Aside from the terracotta tile, a visitor’s eyes will be drawn to the loggia – the stylish front porch supported by columns and arches. You’ll enter the home through the foyer, with its own columns and arches, and take in the dining and living rooms on either side.

7 Schultz Road (Courtesy: Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker)

Walk straight ahead and you’ll bask in the villa’s resplendent great room, complete with a cathedral-style ceiling with historic millwork, a fireplace, and a giant arched window to allow maximum sunlight into the home.

The property features a guest home, an adult-height playhouse, and a heated saltwater pool. A carpeted staircase leads to the second-floor loft and the primary bedroom and bathroom.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Susie Randall, Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker