WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – One child was killed and three other children were seriously injured following a crash Monday morning south of Potosi, Missouri.

The crash happened at 8:30 a.m. on Highway 21, just north of Furnace Creek Road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

A 2012 Nissan Murano was traveling southbound when the driver “failed to negotiate a left curve,” went off the right side of the highway, and struck a tree.

Four children were riding in the vehicle with an adult driver at the time of the crash. A 10-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene just before 9 a.m. The other children, ages 6, 7, and 8, were seriously injured. They were airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital.

The children were each wearing their seat belt, the report said.

The 36-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was also seriously injured. He was taken to a St. Louis-area hospital by ambulance.