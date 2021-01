ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One person was killed in a car crash Wednesday evening on Highway 367 in north St. Louis County.

The accident happened around 9:10 p.m. in the 10000 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard/Hwy 367, that’s in the front of the Missouri Veterans Home.

Members of the St. Louis County Police Department, North County Fire and Rescue, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded.