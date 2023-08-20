ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One man died and another was seriously injured when the car they were riding in struck a guardrail along Interstate 44 and overturned, ejecting both men.

According to a report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of I-44, just west of I-270.

Authorities claim the 34-year-old driver of a 2009 Toyota Corolla lost control of the vehicle. The car went off the right side of the interstate and the passenger-side tire struck the guardrail. The Corolla overturned and struck a fence.

Both the driver and a passenger were ejected.

The passenger, identified as Darrell Bridges, was pronounced dead at the scene. Bridges was 29. The driver was rushed to a local hospital.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the report said.