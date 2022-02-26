1 dead, 1 injured in Spanish Lake shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One man was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Spanish Lake late Saturday morning.

According to Vera Clay, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 11 a.m. at a parking lot in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road.

Clay said county officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to a hospital.

Police learned the men shot one another after getting into an altercation on the parking lot.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS if you’d like to remain anonymous.