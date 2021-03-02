1 dead, 1 injured in St. Louis County double shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a double shooting Tuesday morning.

Police said just before 10:15 a.m., they responded to a call for a shooting at the 7300 block of Burrwood Dr.

When police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment.

Another gunshot victim was taken to the hospital for live saving treatment but was pronounced dead.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).