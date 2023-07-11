ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – One woman has died, and two other people are hurt are a rural Missouri highway crash Monday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Regina Yeaher, 61, of Park Hills, Missouri, died in the crash. Two others riding in another car are being treated for “serious” injuries at a hospital. The crash happened just after the noon hour on Route B near Beck Drive.

Investigators say Yeaher was driving southbound, while the other two in the crash were heading northbound. A crash report states Yeader was driving over her half of the roadway and tried to get back into her lane, but travelled off the right side.

MSHP reports she then overcorrected, causing her car to steer left, skid and hit another car’s bumper. Yeaher was rushed to the hospital after the crash, but died from her injuries.

MSHP Troop C, which covers many counties around the St. Louis metro, is investigating the crash.