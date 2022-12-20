ST. LOUIS – One person is dead and two are injured after an elderly driver crashed into a senior apartment building, hitting residents sitting in the lobby.

The deadly crash happened at the Aboussie Pavilion Apartment Complex around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said an elderly driver possibly lost control of his vehicle due to a medical emergency and drove at a high rate of speed, crashing into the building.

“The walls collapsed, and some of the items inside the building were thrown around, striking one of the residents that was sitting in the lobby,” said Lt. Lathan Isshawn-O’Quinn for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. “That resident, unfortunately, has passed and one person the driver injured, and other residents injured.”

Seniors who live in the building are trying to come to terms with the tragedy unfolding before their eyes.

“A man went through the window in the front of the building and through the back and hit my friend in a wheelchair,” said Jerry Asher.

“I was in the laundry room, and I heard an explosion. I seen my buddy on the ground,” said Daniel Trevisano. “I seen another guy on the ground and called 911.”

Police are not releasing the identity of the deceased victim. FOX 2 reached out to the apartment complex for a response, but we have yet to hear back.