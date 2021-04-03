1 dead, 2 injured in early morning north St. Louis car crash

ST. LOUIS – One person is dead and two more are injured after an early-morning crash in north St. Louis. It happened just after midnight near Union and Bircher.

Police say the driver of a Chevy Impala was travelling westbound on Interstate 70 when he took the exit on Union at a high rate of speed.

He struck a Ford Explorer that was travelling north on Union.

The driver of the Impala was ejected and the car caught fire. He died at the scene.

The driver of the explorer and a passenger from the Impala was taken to the hospital.