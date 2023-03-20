ST. LOUIS – A man was killed and two other people seriously injured following a rollover crash late Sunday evening along Interstate 64.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m., just past Hampton Avenue.

Police claim a 2007 Ford Escape was traveling westbound on the interstate when the vehicle left the right side of the road and overturned. The driver and two passengers were ejected from the SUV.

EMS rushed all three occupants to a local hospital. One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not been released.

The 22-year-old female driver and 23-year-old male passenger are listed in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.