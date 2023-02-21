ST. LOUIS – One person is dead, and two others were wounded in two separate shootings overnight, not far apart, in north St. Louis.

Police told FOX 2 that there are no suspects in either shooting so far, and the incidents don’t appear to be related. Officers got the call just after 1:00 a.m. at the Cora and Sacramento Avenues. Authorities shared that an adult male was shot multiple times. He was found outside and transported to the hospital by ems.

We’re told police didn’t find out about the shooting until the victim was already at the hospital. Authorities said homicide detectives were initially called in because it appeared death was imminent, but the case was handed back to investigators at the district level because the victim is now expected to survive.

The case is now being handled as a first-degree assault.

About four hours earlier and four miles away, another double shooting happened on Floy Avenue around 9:00 p.m. Monday.

In that case, police told us two men were shot. Authorities explained that one of the men in his 20s was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man is in his 30s and was shot in his stomach and leg.

Investigators said he was conscious and breathing when he was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive. Homicide detectives have been called in to handle that incident.

You are urged to call the police if you have any information on either of these cases. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.