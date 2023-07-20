One person has died, and two others are hurt after a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate in Hazelwood. (Courtesy: MoDOT)

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – One person has died, and two others are hurt after a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 170 in Hazelwood.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-170 between Frost Avenue and Airport Road.

Major traffic backups have been spotted around the area. Police are encouraging travelers to use alternate routes, if possible, as crews work to clear the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

