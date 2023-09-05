ST. LOUIS – The Labor Day holiday weekend ends on a violent and deadly note in the city of St. Louis. One person is dead and another is hurt after a double shooting overnight in north city.

Authorities told FOX 2 that the person who was shot and killed was a 28-year-old man. The person who survived is an 18-year-old woman. No names have been released yet by the police.

The scene unfolded on Page near Belt in north city. Police got the call just before 11:45 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities say they found the 28-year-old man on the sidewalk. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’re told a bicycle was right by the man who was killed.

Police also shared that the other person who was shot, the 18-year-old woman, was hit in the arm. She was conscious and breathing and was taken to a nearby hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene was right in front of a YMCA branch. It’s understood that the YMCA was closed at the time, and we don’t believe it had any connection to the shooting.

Homicide detectives have been called in to take over the investigation. At this point, the police told FOX 2 that there are no suspects in the case.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.