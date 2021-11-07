1 dead following I-270 crash near Gravois Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One person died Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on Interstate 270 in south St. Louis County.

The accident happened around 2:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Gravois Road.

According to a St. Louis County Police spokesperson, five people were in a vehicle when it rolled over.

There’s been no word on the cause for the crash as of 4:30 p.m. and no update on the other occupants of the vehicle.

Four lanes of traffic were closed for hours for accident cleanup and investigation.