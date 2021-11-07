1 dead following I-270 crash near Gravois Road

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One person died Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on Interstate 270 in south St. Louis County.

The accident happened around 2:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Gravois Road.

According to a St. Louis County Police spokesperson, five people were in a vehicle when it rolled over.

There’s been no word on the cause for the crash as of 4:30 p.m. and no update on the other occupants of the vehicle.

Four lanes of traffic were closed for hours for accident cleanup and investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News