ST. LOUIS – A man died in a crash late Monday morning in north St. Louis while attempting to evade police.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident started in north county just after 11:30 a.m. and ended inside the city.

Panus says an officer attempted to stop a silver Chevy Trailblazer on westbound Chambers Road near Lord Drive after the driver allegedly failed to yield.

A county detective in an unmarked vehicle later saw the Trailblazer heading eastbound on Dunn Road between Lilac Avenue and Riverview Drive. The detective attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but police claim the driver again refused to yield and sped off.

Panus claims the detective stopped pursuing the Trailblazer near Riverview and Interstate 270.

The driver of the Trailblazer lost control of their vehicle and overturned at Riverview and SE Chambers Road.

The driver’s identity and age have not been disclosed.