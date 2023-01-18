WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A late-night police chase ended with one person dead in an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened just off I-70 near Langtree Drive, west of Wentzville Parkway. I-70 westbound has now reopened after being closed for quite some time in this area.

Authorities told FOX 2 a truck was stolen around 10:45 p.m. on I-70 west near Highway 79 in the St. Peters area.

Sgt. Jacob Schmidt with the Wentzville Police Department told FOX 2 investigators with the St. Charles County Regional Crime Reduction Task Force were out working. Dectives ran the license plate on the truck and it did not match the vehicle. Officers tried to pull the truck over, but Schmidt shared that it sped off. That’s when the chase started.

Spike strips were put out at 70 westbound and highway Z, and that eventually flattened the truck’s tires. Schmidt explained that after the truck stopped, two people – a man and a woma got out and tried to run from officers.

The male driver a pointed a gun at officers and that is when two officers fired, hitting the man. Neither the female suspect nor any officers were hurt. One of the officers who fired was from the St. Peter’s Police Department. The other was from the St. Charles PD.

The female suspect is now in custody. A special police unit is now investigating since this involved officers firing their weapons.

Here is some of what Schmidt told FOX 2.

“Those two officers fired shots, striking the driver suspect. Both suspects were taken into custody on scene, a short distance from that vehicle. Officers and medics immediately rendered aid to the driver suspect. Medics were able to stabilize the suspect enough to transport him to the hospital, unfortunately he was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.”