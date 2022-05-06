ST. LOUIS — One person has died and several others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in west St. Louis Friday night, according to police.

The crash happened around 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and Pendelton Avenue, near the Central West End and Vandeventer neighborhoods.

Police said some people were trapped in the crash, including adults and children.

Most have been extracted from the vehicles and taken to hospitals. It’s unclear what caused the crash or how many people were injured.

This is a developing story that will be updated.