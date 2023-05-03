ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Interstate 270 reopened Wednesday night after being shut down for nearly five hours following a fatal crash where one person died, and two others were seriously injured.

According to a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, four vehicles were involved in a crash that happened around 5:45 p.m. The cars were traveling in the middle lane on southbound I-270. When suddenly, a vehicle struck the car in front of it, which led to a chain reaction.

A FOX 2 viewer had sent in a video to us that showed two vehicles engulfed in flames. Fire crews were on the scene putting out the fire.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital. A third person had died while being rushed to the hospital.

No further details have been released of their identities or age.

The southbound lanes on I-270 were closed for hours while investigators cleared the scene and did accident reconstruction. The four cars have been removed.

Multiple emergency vehicles remain at the scene of the accident. Missouri State Highway Patrol says accident reconstruction is ongoing.