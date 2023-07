ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a fatal accident Friday evening.

According to officials, the accident occurred close to 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 44, involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck.

A man was found unconscious but breathing. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the man has not been disclosed. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.