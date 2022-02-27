1 injured in Tower Grove East shooting

ST. LOUIS – A female is being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to her leg following a shooting Sunday afternoon in south St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a city park ranger radioed police dispatch shortly after 2:40 p.m. to inform them a shooting victim was at the hospital.

Investigators learned the shooting occurred outside a market near the intersection of Sidney Street and Virginia Avenue, located in the Tower Grove East neighborhood. The victim had been shot in her upper right thigh.

Police did not specify if the victim was an adult or a child. She arrived at the hospital through private conveyance.