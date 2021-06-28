1 killed, 2 wounded in Mark Twain neighborhood shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say one person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon, when officers were called to the area for reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found a person dead at the scene and two others who had suffered gunshot wounds but were conscious and alert.

Police did not release the victims’ names or more details about the shooting, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that investigators were seen examining a car in the middle of the street that had been riddled by bullets.