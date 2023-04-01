One person has died, and at least four others are hurt in a series of shootings in St. Louis City since Friday.

ST. LOUIS – One person has died, and at least four others are hurt in a series of shootings in St. Louis City since Friday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports four shootings since Friday, including three that happened within the same hour. However, none of the shootings are related to the others.

The first of these shootings happened around 12:20 p.m. on Friday. A 23-year-old man was shot in the 5000 block of Thrush Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. He suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and torso, and later died from his injuries at a hospital. Police have identified Jevon Patterson as the victim.

Within that same hour, police responded to a shooting in the 5500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Police say a woman shot her brother in the face, though he was able to drive himself to a nearby hospital for treatment. The woman accused in the shooting was later taken into custody.

Also during the noon hour, police responded to a shots-fired call in the 4200 block of Shaw Boulevard in the Shaw neighborhood. When officers arrived, they noticed a man pacing around the area with blood on his hands. He was reportedly shot by two unknown suspects, and he also suffered a graze wound to the head. The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Overnight, two people were hurt in the 2500 block of Semple Avenue in the Woods-Goodfellow neighborhood. A 32-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his head, while a 29-year-old woman also suffered a head injury.

Police say the suspect was an ex-girlfriend of the man. She reportedly confronted the two with a semi-automatic weapon. The suspect reportedly struck the female victim in the head, the gun went off and grazed her ex-boyfriend. Police arrested the suspect shortly upon arrival.

SLMPD is investigating each of these four shootings. If you have any additional information to provide in these cases, contact the department at 314-444-0100 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).