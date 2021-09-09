1 killed, 4 hurt in Wednesday night shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say one person has died and four others have been hurt in separate late-night shootings in St. Louis. Police say a man was fatally shot around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Greater Ville neighborhood. Police have not released his identity. Police say about fifteen minutes earlier, another shooting only blocks away injured three people. Those shootings followed another shooting around 10 p.m. in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood in which a man suffered two gunshot wounds to an arm. No arrests have been reported in any of the shootings.