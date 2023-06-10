ST. LOUIS – One person has died and four others are hurt after a crash overnight in downtown St. Louis.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Tucker Boulevard and Spruce Street. Police say only one car, a Ford SUV, was involved in the collision and carrying five people.

Investigators have not yet determined what led up to the crash, but noted that one person died in the crash. Four others are hospitalized with critical injuries, but they are considered in stable condition.

An accident reconstruction team with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.