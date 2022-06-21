ST. LOUIS — One person has died and another was injured in a shooting outside of gas station in St. Louis’ Fountain Park neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. outside of the Crown Mart in the 900 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard. Both victims are males, but police did not disclose their names or ages.

One of the victims, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a nearby hospital. There’s no report on the condition of the second victim.

